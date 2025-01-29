Top 5 This Week

More articles

Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights Campaign concludes another successful year

NewsLocal
Michael Erskine
Author: Michael Erskine
1 min.read
MCM (Manitoulin Centennial Manor)

LITTLE CURRENT—The 2024 Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights campaign may have fallen short of its target, thanks in part to the Canada Post strike, but the Manor remains happy with the overall 2024 fundraising efforts.

“We did have a hiccup this year with the Tree of Lights campaign, even though the government extended the deadline for charitable receipts in 2024,” said Manor Administrator Don Cook. “We did get $28,000 and were hoping for $40,000.”

Mr. Cook explained that, although the Tree of Lights did fall short of its ambitious mark, thanks to other donations tallying up to $14,000 through the year, 2024 did hit the $40,000 mark overall.

“We have been very fortunate with donations through the year and a number of groups, like the Espanola Lions Club, have been very generous to us,” he said. “If we can do $40,000 a year, we are in good shape.”

The Tree of Lights campaign over the past several years has been aimed at purchasing new beds that will provide greater comfort and safety for Manor residents and greater safety for staff. The beds are able to raise and lower to a much greater degree than the older beds.

Each year, the Manor hopes to replace 20 beds.

For a full list of donors, please see the ad on Page 16.

Article written by

Michael Erskine
Michael Erskine
Michael Erskine BA (Hons) is Associate Editor at The Manitoulin Expositor. He received his honours BA from Laurentian University in 1987. His former lives include underground miner, oil rig roughneck, early childhood educator, elementary school teacher, college professor and community legal worker. Michael has written several college course manuals and has won numerous Ontario Community Newspaper Awards in the rural, business and finance and editorial categories.
Previous article
Miscommunication causes farm concerns over new Central Manitoulin road bylaw
Next article
Little Current Lions Club Winterfest a weekend of good hockey and community spirit

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.