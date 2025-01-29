Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights Campaign concludes another successful year

LITTLE CURRENT—The 2024 Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights campaign may have fallen short of its target, thanks in part to the Canada Post strike, but the Manor remains happy with the overall 2024 fundraising efforts.

“We did have a hiccup this year with the Tree of Lights campaign, even though the government extended the deadline for charitable receipts in 2024,” said Manor Administrator Don Cook. “We did get $28,000 and were hoping for $40,000.”

Mr. Cook explained that, although the Tree of Lights did fall short of its ambitious mark, thanks to other donations tallying up to $14,000 through the year, 2024 did hit the $40,000 mark overall.

“We have been very fortunate with donations through the year and a number of groups, like the Espanola Lions Club, have been very generous to us,” he said. “If we can do $40,000 a year, we are in good shape.”

The Tree of Lights campaign over the past several years has been aimed at purchasing new beds that will provide greater comfort and safety for Manor residents and greater safety for staff. The beds are able to raise and lower to a much greater degree than the older beds.

Each year, the Manor hopes to replace 20 beds.

