Little Current Lions Club Winterfest a weekend of good hockey and community spirit

LITTLE CURRENT—Get ready to bundle up and dive into a wonderland of excitement as the Little Current Lions Club presents Winterfest 2025! This eagerly-awaited annual event will be taking place from January 31 to February 2, transforming Little Current into the hub of winter fun. Join us for delicious food, thrilling sports and great community connection.

Funds raised from Winterfest activities will directly support this summer’s upcoming Haweater Weekend 2025, making this celebration a win for everyone! With something for all ages and interests, this year’s Winterfest promises to be the highlight of the season. So mark your calendars, grab your friends and family, and prepare for three days of non-stop action, laughter and warm community spirit.

Winterfest fever kicks off early on Wednesday, January 29, as the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) launches a Winterfest Colouring Contest. Colouring sheets are available at the rec centre or town office, and budding artists of all ages have until Friday, January 31, at 3 pm to submit their works of art at the rec centre. The contest is a perfect way to set the festive tone, with winners being announced, starting the weekend’s festivities in style!

On Thursday, January 30, things get musical with a one-of-a-kind Music Night at the NEMI Public Library from 5 to 7 pm. Ever wanted to try your hand at a theremin or concertina? How about a Juno synthesizer, lyre or violin? If so, this event is certainly for you, because they have them, along with many others. This hands-on event invites you to explore unique instruments, share your talents, or simply soak up the creative energy. It’s a night that promises to strike all the right chords!

The official Winterfest weekend gets up to speed on Friday, January 31, with a public skate at the arena in the early afternoon from 1-2 pm—a perfect activity for kids enjoying their PD Day! Glide into the weekend and get warmed up for all the excitement ahead.

The evening takes things up a notch as the Winterfest beer garden opens at 6 pm in the rec centre hall. At the same time, Winterfest hockey begins on the ice, bringing plenty of fast-paced action and hometown pride. Keep your eyes on the returning champions, the LC Bucks, as they hit the ice to defend their Sportsman “A” Division championship title once again this year. The stakes are high, and the energy will be electric as teams battle it out for glory and bragging rights! The cost of admission to the tournament is $10 a day or get a weekend pass for $25! Elders and kids 12 and under free.

On Saturday, February 1, the day begins with the Lions’ legendary Winterfest Breakfast at the rec centre hall. Served from 8 to 11 am, the spread includes pancakes, eggs, toast, bacon and sausage—everything you need to fuel up for a big day of fun. It’s family-friendly too, as children aged 5 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult breakfast.

Hockey fans will be treated to a full day of excitement as the tournament continues bright and early at 8 am. For those looking to enjoy the great outdoors, Try Our Trails weekend offers free access to the trails at Honora Bay North and Maple Ridge, where cross-country skiing and snowshoeing adventures await.

The Little Current Curling Club is also getting in on the action. Starting at 11 am, they are hosting curling introduction sessions, giving Winterfest participants a chance to “give it a try.” Helmets are required for kids under 12, but all other equipment is provided, making it a fun and easy way to learn something new. Hurry hard!

As the day continues, the Lions’ kitchen and beer garden will keep everyone fueled and refreshed with a menu of mouthwatering favorites, from burgers to chili cheese dogs and beyond. At 4:30 pm, the Lions will serve their famous spaghetti dinner for just $10—a Winterfest tradition that is as delicious as it is affordable.

The day reaches its peak with the Winterfest Dance, starting at 9 pm in the rec centre hall. DJ Bryce Mastelko will be spinning all the hits, ensuring the dance floor stays packed. This age-of-majority event is the perfect way to celebrate an incredible day, with tickets costing just $5.

The excitement continues into Sunday, February 2, as the weekend wraps up with a thrilling series of hockey championship games at the arena. First, the Oldtimers championship takes place in the early afternoon at 2:30 pm, followed by the highly anticipated Women’s hockey championship at 3:30 pm. As the day progresses, the Sportsman “B” championship brings more edge-of-your-seat action starting at 4:30 pm. Finally, the weekend culminates with the pinnacle event: the Sportsman “A” championship at 5:30 pm—will the LC Bucks once again hit the ice in a bid to defend their title? Only time will tell.

