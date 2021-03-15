MARION KATHLEEN KROHN

(nee Ferguson)

1927 – 2021

It is with saddened hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our mom, Marion, with her family by her side on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the age of 94. She had many angels calling her. There to meet her was the only love of her life, our late Dad, Jack. Marion was a gracious warrior and a hard-working dairy farm companion to Jack, together they raised seven beautiful children. She has said “goodbye for now” to Lynn Derosbie (Pete), late Bertha, late John (Angie), late Paul (Debbie), Stephen (Joanne) and Kevin and Sandy (Lynn). She was a loving grandma to Kerry, Joel, Adam, Katie, Mark, Jessica, Paul, Emilia, Georgia and Maddy, as well as a great-grandma of 10 and great- great-grandma of two. She also leaves behind her brother Jack (Sharon) and long-time family friend, Marian Predum. Mom was involved in the Bar River Women’s Institute, United Church, Laird Fairgrounds and many other volunteer events for a number of years. She was well loved for her big heart in the community and her subtle sense of humour. We would like to thank the incredible staff at the F. J. Davey Home, especially Apple 1 that she knew as home, and Birch 2. You were amazing with Mom, as well as with our family. Thank you to Dr. Fritz, the SAH doctors and nursing staff who cared for her. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family (payable to or online). Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, 705-759-8456. Please visit the O’Sullivan Funeral Home website to leave condolences for the family.