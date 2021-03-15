SUSAN JANE MORROW

July 8, 1949 – March 8, 2021

In loving memory of Susan Jane Morrow who passed away peacefully at the age of 71 with her family by her side at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on March 8, 2021. Susan was born July 8, 1949 at the Manitowaning Indian Hospital and was a member of the Sucker Lake Reserve until 1957. Susan was the daughter of Edward Clark and Mary Wilhelm, both predeceased. Susan was a homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her children, grandchildren and other children through many caretaking roles. Susan enjoyed attending with her children and grandchildren to watch their sports and volunteered at their school events. Susan was a dedicated hockey and baseball fan and enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren. Susan enjoyed the simple things in life such as playing cards, having tea and visiting with company. She was famous for her homemade chocolate cake that was a special request at many of her granddaughter Kaylee’s school events. Susan was known for her kind, gentle, caring manner and wonderful smile and laughter. Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ralph Morrow, children Denise (Henry), Don and Greg (Laurie). Proud grandmother to Kaylee, Xavier, Jordan, Brek and Bradley. Susan will be remembered by her siblings Mary Clark, Lalona Skupin, Myrna Croall, Jean Clark, Louise Clark, Nancy Clark, James Clark (predeceased), Judith Clark (predeceased), Gloria Clark (predeceased) and David Clark (predeceased), along with sister-in-law Nancy Davidson (Will). As per Susan’s wishes there will be no service. Donations to the Wikwemikong Nursing Home or Alzhwimer’s Society of Sudbury-Manitoulin are appreciated in memory of Susan. Susan’s family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Wikwemikong nursing home staff for Susan’s care and support provided for her family.