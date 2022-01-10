MARLENE JEAN SPRY

(nee Campbell)

June 17, 1949 – January 8, 2022

In loving memory of Marlene Jean Spry (nee Campbell) who passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Lee Spry. Loving mother of Leigh Ann (Bob) Phillips, Michael (Carrie) Spry and Kevin Spry. Cherished grandmother of Marshal Spry, Colby Spry, Adam Spry, Erin Spry and Leah Carrick. Dear sister-in-law of Stewart (Mary) Spry, Carol (Jack predeceased) Love, David Spry (predeceased) and Bernard Spry (Georgina Holmes) (both predeceased). Sister of Theresa (Howard) Elliott. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will follow in the spring. Memorial donations may be made in honour of Marlene to the Mindemoya Hospital “Let’s Emerge Together” fund or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilliary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.