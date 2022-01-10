PASTOR MAXINE ELIZABETH McVEY, D.M.

November 2, 1947 – January 6, 2022

In loving memory of Maxine McVey (nee Stewart), who passed peacefully at Health Sciences North on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in her 75th year, with family at her side. Beloved wife of Doran McVey; loving mother of sons Christopher (Clare), Jody (Chantale) and daughter Amanda (Greg). Grandmother of Justin (Brianne deceased), Adam (Katelyn), Logan, Danika, Alyssa, Zachary, Jacob, Aidan and Eric. Daughter of Cecil and Martha Stewart (predeceased). Dear sister of Victoria (Beverly deceased), Gerald (Julia) and Chris (Loraine). Maxine will also be missed by her extended family, friends and colleagues, especially her dear friend Bea Arnill. After raising an active, engaged family, Maxine pursued her calling and returned to school to become a commissioned Minister in the United Church of Canada. She returned from the Centre for Christian Studies in Toronto to Northern Ontario, where she led congregations at St. James in the Valley United Church and Lyons Memorial United Church in Gore Bay. Many looked to Maxine for spiritual guidance and to conduct their families’ baptisms, marriages, and funerals. For her selfless contributions to the community, she was awarded one of the first Order of Ontario Medals in 1986. Maxine was also dedicated to leadership in the wider United Church of Canada, serving on various committees of Sudbury Presbytery, as President, Manitou Conference, as a delegate to General Council, and most recently she helped lead the restructuring of the Church in a time of dynamic social change on the Transition Team and Executive of newly formed Canadian Shield Regional Council. Her work extended beyond the United Church when she was chosen to sit on the Roman Catholic/United Church Dialogue. Maxine’s legacy of justice and healing was shown in her strong support of right relations with Indigenous people, both locally in the Sudbury Manitoulin area and in her work with the wider United Church of Canada. She was instrumental in the construction of the Apology Cairn at Laurentian University in Sudbury, marking the site of the 1986 United Church Apology to Indigenous people. She was a most respected and valued member of the Right Relations Resource Team for Canadian Shield; her work in this area profoundly affected her life and spirituality. Maxine loved her family, friends, the Church, her camp, boating, fishing, playing cards and enjoying life. She will be missed by all who knew her. “What we will become we do not yet know, but we need to trust and have faith like Paul so we may say at the end of lives, ‘I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race and kept my faith’.” Maxine McVey A graveside service and Celebration of her Life will be announced in the Spring/Summer 2022, as circumstances allow. Please share your thoughts, prayers, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lyons Memorial, Little Current or St. James United Churches would be greatly appreciated.