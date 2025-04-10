STEWART OMAR ROY

May 29, 1954 – March 16, 2025.

In loving memory of Stewart Roy, who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at the age of 70. Predeceased by his parents David Roy Sr. and Agnes Roy (nee Debassige); his siblings Maggie Paul, Fred Roy, Ivan Roy and Mary Debassige. Cherished father of David Faron Roy Jr., Percy Stuart Roy and Patrick Ivan Hare. Grandfather of Trista (Ethan) and Liam. Close friend of Deborah Hare (predeceased) and family pet Toby. Survived by sisters Florence Roy of Chicago and Nancy Hare of M’Chigeeng. Will be remembered by many nieces and nephews as well as extended family. Stewart was a well-known community leader, a fluent speaker of the Ojibwe language and a strong advocate for the Anishnaabemowin language. Stewart was a teacher at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) for over 20 years, also teaching at Espanola Secondary School. He was also an assistant professor/language lecturer at Algoma University for five years. Stewart was a band councillor for many years and served as Chief of M’Chigeeng First Nation for one term. Stewart was fond of the outdoors, particularly with fishing and hunting. He enjoyed music, he played the guitar and sang. Family and friends gathered to remember this wonderful man for a visitation at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 11 am. Funeral Mass was at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 11 am. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.