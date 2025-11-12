MFR sets $100K target for Christmas hamper campaign

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) raised close to $100,000 in 2024, thanks to the generosity of the Manitoulin community, which was put towards the cost of generating 600 baskets and gifts for families and individuals through its Christmas Basket campaign in 2024, and it is expected there will be even more of a need on Manitoulin this year.

“We provided 600 food baskets and gifts for families and individuals last year, and we expect the need to be at least that, or even greater this year,” stated Colleen Hill, executive director of MFR, last week. “That is why it is so important that the Island community continues to be so supportive. It would be incredibly difficult to help these families/individuals if not for the tremendous generosity of the Island community.”

“Our letters (to community members, businesses and organizations) are usually sent out earlier,” said Ms. Hill. “We are late this year getting them out due to the postal strike.”

“Christmas is around the corner once again and MFR Emergency Food Assistance Program has started the preparations for the 2025 Christmas Basket campaign,” Ms. Hill states in the letter. “The Food Bank and Thrift Store have been providing emergency and seasonal food supports to the residents of Manitoulin district for over 26 years. Last year, thanks to the generosity of community members, businesses, and organizations, our expectations were surpassed. Close to $100,000 was raised and was put toward the cost of generating 600 baskets and gifts for families and individuals.”

“We hope to raise a minimum of $100,000 during this year’s Christmas campaign to meet increasing demands, as well as the increased cost of food and transportation. All surplus funds from the campaign will be used to meet the food security needs in our community through the year,” said Ms. Hill.

“This support to families and individuals would be incredibly difficult if not for the generosity of the Island community, and the volunteers who help the food bank through the year and through the Christmas basket campaign,” continued Ms. Hill.

Each Christmas basket is tailored to the size of the family and includes a turkey or ham, a generous supply of seasonal food and other food products, explained Ms. Hill. “In past years, baskets have also included gifts for all children and teens, as well as some winter apparel (boots and mittens) for adults and children.”

If you would like to contribute to the Christmas Food Basket Campaign, monetary donations are greatly appreciated and can be mailed to the MFR office P.O. Box 181, Mindemoya, Ontario POP 1S0, said Ms. Hill. “Please make cheques payable to “Manitoulin Family Resources” and indicate on the memo line “Christmas Basket Campaign 2025.”

If you prefer an online option, you can e-transfer your contribution to finance@mfresources.net or donate via CanadaHelps.org by visiting www.mfresources.net and clicking on the ‘Donate Now’ at the top right of the page to link you to the MFR donation site. Please follow the instructions, making sure you select ‘Christmas Food Hamper Drive’ in the drop-down window under ‘Apply your donation to a specific fund set up by this charity.’ Tax receipts will be issued for financial donations over $20 dollars.

In the case of non-monetary/food donations, please call the food security program supervisor at 705-368-3400, ext. 242, to arrange for donation drop-offs. Christmas baskets will be prepared and distributed within communities December 8-19.

“On behalf of the board, volunteers and staff please accept our sincere thanks,” added Ms. Hill.