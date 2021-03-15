MICHAEL DAVID LUKE MIGWANS

“NENOOKAASI”

August 4, 1991 – March 4, 2021

In loving memory of Michael David Luke Migwans “Nenookaasi” who passed away on March 4, 2021. Beloved son of Carmelita Migwans and Morris Ashcroft. Grandson of Juanita and Douglas (predeceased) Ashcroft and Mamie and Tom Migwans (both predeceased). Brother of Juanita Migwans. Uncle of Brooklyn Ense. Nephew of David Migwans, Albertine Migwans, Alberta (predeceased), Emily Migwans, Mary Dale Ashcroft, Brenda Ashcroft, Dona Ashcroft, Darlene Ashcroft and Debbie Hellyer. Will be missed by many cousins and friends. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 7 to 9 pm. Funeral service was held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 am. Cremation followed. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.