MICHAEL MURRI CHEECHOO

“CHEECH”

March 12, 1986 – March 2, 2021

In loving memory of Michael Murri “Cheech” Cheechoo. Sunrise March 12, 1986, Mindemoya, Ontario to

Gwiizenhs’ Spiritual Journey which began suddenly on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, M’Chigeeng, Ontario. Precious son of Michael and Pamela Debassige of M’Chigeeng and the late Greta Cheechoo (Richard Wesley) of Hearst. Proud loving Daddy to Maria and Arianna Cheechoo. Very special friend of Angel Armstrong and caring step-dad to Angelina, Dawson and Kendra Armstrong-Shogga. Dear brother to Tiffany (Jon) Downey, Keeshkwawin Wesley, Carmen (Chris Assiniwe) Debassige and Andrew (Jenn Payette) Debassige. Fun-loving uncle to Mikey, Lilly, Talon, Rhyett, Nyrah, Alayah, Emaleigh and Lakelan. Charming Godson to Cecile Migwans and the late Wayne Debassige. Divine Godfather to Angelia Armstrong-Shogga. Predeceased by grandparents Ernest L. and Theresa-Ann Debassige and Lillian and George Cheechoo. Murri will forever be remembered for his bright smile, sense of humour, quick-wittedness and compassion for others. Murri was a gifted student as he was a recipient of several highest academic awards throughout his learning journey. Murri was an intelligent individual and self-taught in several passions such as BMX bike riding, hockey, skateboarding, basketball, pool, poker card playing and guitar picking. Murri transferred his natural skill set in his professional experiences as he proudly served as a teacher assistant, drug strategy coordinator, youth worker, bingo runner for M’Chigeeng First Nation and an actor for Weengushk Film Institute. Most recently, Murri worked as a talented roofer for High Ridge and Gold Hill in Barrie, ON. Murri always displayed his natural authentic self as a means of communicating with all those around him. Murri had an amazing way of lifting spirits and conveying his gentleness and patience to those who loved him, especially his children. Murri’s conversations came freely with people of all ages and all walks of life. He was also known to be a peacemaker for some. Murri maintained profound friendships with those around him as he offered a breath of fresh air when needed or a good laugh to cheer you up. Murri’s most valuable and treasured medicine was laughter. Murri will be deeply missed by many relatives of the Debassige and Cheechoo families and those hearts he had touched. Murri will be affectionately reunited with cherished family members and friends who have gone before him. A private Celebration of Life was held at his family home in M’Chigeeng, Ontario on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 3 pm. Cremation followed and burial of ashes in M’Chigeeng Cemetery.