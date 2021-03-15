SHIRLEY ANN MCCULLIGH

(nee Taylor)

March 31, 1939 – March 10, 2021

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Shirley on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the of 81. Predeceased by husband Dougal McCulligh. Beloved mother of Rob (Laurie), Sally, Kelly, Ed (Steph), Eldonna (Ernie), Keith (Gizelle) and Doug (Darlene). Cherished grandma of Doug (Lindsey), Aaron (Jenny), Steven, Larissa (Mark), Nick, Mel (Jackson), Christian, Sadie, Mike, Raymond (Delia), Alexis, Kassie (Brad), Michelle (Jean), Sam (Ryan) and Dawn-Marie (Mitchell), as well as many great-granchildren. Sister-in- law of Doreen Taylor. Predeceased by parents William and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as siblings Orion Lindsay, Windy, Jack and Elva (Clarence Abotossaway) (predeceased). Shirley was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family’s happiness and well being. Visitation was Friday, March 12, 2021 from 7 to 9 pm at Island Funeral Home. Service was held Saturday, March 13, 2021at 11am at Island Funeral Home. Cremation followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.