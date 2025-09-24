Morgen Hare fights dismissal by council as M’Chigeeng chief

M’CHIGEENG—The federal court application brought forward by Morgen Hare, who was dismissed by M’Chigeeng First Nation band council as gimaa (chief) as of June 30, 2025, to have this decision declared unlawful due to what he says is council’s decision being made contrary to the terms of the M’Chigeeng custom election code, was heard recently.

“My court hearing was to be heard September 15,” Mr. Hare told The Expositor, noting both parties were in attendance for a case management conference.

The application sought a court order to ensure that the council take no steps to interfere with his fulfilling his duties as chief or to replace him through a by-election.

The grounds for the application stated, “Gimaa Hare has not been afforded procedural fairness as it relates to council’s June 30, 2025, decision to remove him from the office of chief. Council has not provided the justification and explanation required in communicating the reasons for its decision and Gimaa Hare has not been provided with a full opportunity to respond to the allegations again him as set out in council’s June 30, 2025 decision. Prior to taking a medically directed leave beginning March 5, 2025, Gimaa Hare advised the Enaagdenjged (chief administrative officer Shannon Bebamash) and (at the time) deputy chief Ross Armstrong (who has since resigned) that he anticipated he would require such a leave. Upon being directed by his physician to refrain from work, Gimaa Hare sought, obtained and immediately provided written confirmation from his physician of his need to take leave to council and M’Chigeeng First Nations’ administration. Council’s conclusion that Gimaa Hare had no reasonable excuse to miss three consecutive council meetings was unreasonable, as was council’s decision to remove him from the office of chief.”

The legal counsel letter outlining the grounds for application also notes in part, “Gimaa Hare has not accepted any employment with M’Chigeeng First Nation since beginning his term of office and is not aware of any information that has been submitted to council that indicates otherwise. Accordingly, there are no grounds for council to rely on or apply subsection 27(4) of the election code to remove Gimaa Hare from office.”

This comes after Mr. Hare had received a letter from M’Chigeeng Administration office which states, “As determined by M’Chigeeng First Nations council on June 30, 2025. In section 11E of the M’Chigeeng First Nation Custom election code states the position of a council member will be deemed vacant if, during the term of office, the council member fails to attend more than three consecutive council meetings without, what is the opinion of council, reasonable excuse.”

“It has been recognized that Morgen Hare has failed to attend more than three consecutive meetings,” the M’Chigeeng letter continued. “In addition, after reviewing various forms of information, it is also the decision of the council that he did not have a reasonable excuse.”

“In addition to this rationale, it has been brought forward that he is deemed an employee and as per section 27(4) of the election code, “A council member who accepts employment with the M’Chigeeng First Nation during his or her term of office will be deemed to have resigned from council.”

“Therefore, the 2023-2026 M’Chigeeng First Nation council deems that effective June 30, 2025, the seat of chief for the 2023-2026 term of office is vacant,” the M’Chigeeng letter said.

Mr. Hare’s application notes, “on June 30 Gimaa Hare met with council, during which council asked him various questions and discussed matters that were either unrelated to, or an unsatisfactory explanation for, what would become the grounds for the (council) decision. Gimaa Hare was then asked to leave the council meeting and was advised that councillor Robert Beaudin would call him later that day.” He called at 7:55 pm that day.

“I had been advised council wanted to see me on June 30 before I went back,” Mr. Hare told The Expositor. “And I wanted to make sure council was okay with me coming back. The meeting lasted a couple of hours. I provided the medical data indicating when I could come back and I indicated I could go in a couple of days earlier if the council wanted me to. I left the meeting feeling that everything was moving forward and I was ready to come back.”

“Council had asked me questions, and said that after I left, they would carry on the meeting and that Councillor Beaudin would call me later that day with the results of the meeting,” Mr. Hare told the Expositor. He said council did not pass any motions.

Mr. Hare’s application noted, “Gimaa Hare received a call from Councillor Beaudin at 7:55 on June 30, informing him a of a letter in relation to council’s decision. Gimaa Hare picked up this letter from the M’Chigeeng Band office on July 2. The letter notified Gimaa Hare of council’s decision in which council deemed the office of chief vacant (according to section of the election code) which provides that the council member seat will be deemed vacant if, during the term of office, the council member fails to attend more than three consecutive council meetings without, what is in the opinion of council, reasonable excuse, and that a council member who accepts employment with M’Chigeeng First Nation during their term of office will be deemed to have been resigned from council. By deeming the office of chief vacant, council effectively removed Gimaa Hare from the office of chief.

“Council has subsequently notified M’Chigeeng First Nation and its membership, by notice dated July 4, that a by-election for the office of the chief has been called for October 2025 and posted an invitation to tender from qualified persons to serve as an electoral officer for the by-election.”

Ogimaa Hare’s reaction to those developments are anticipated in next week’s edition of The Expositor.