MS Norgoma’s fate darker after feasibility fail

TOBERMORY—A group seeking to relocate the SS Norisle’s sister ship the MS Norgoma to the Tobermory docks and convert it into a coffee shop extension announced on Thursday, November 12 that a study on relocating the Norgoma within Little Tub Harbour showed that the project is not feasible.

The plan had been to move the Norgoma to a location on the docks beside the The Sweet Shop and The Coffee ...