New case of COVID-19 reported in Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District.

This brings the total number of cases reported in this district to eight since the pandemic’s start. The Manitoulin District is comprised of Manitoulin Island, Lacloche and Whitefish River First Nation.

Neither the districts of Greater Sudbury nor Sudbury reported any new cases today, Saturday, December 5.

The total number of cases in the health unit to date is 234, of which seven are considered active.