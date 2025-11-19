New physician joining Gore Bay medical clinic

GORE BAY—Dr. Wendy Davie and her family are happy to have moved back to Canada and be living and working on Manitoulin Island —something she and her husband have had in mind for a long time.

“It’s wonderful to be here,” stated Dr. Davie, who has joined the Gore Bay Medical Centre medical team. “My husband Jeremy and I have been coming to the Island in the summer since 2004, so moving to the Island and working here is a real homecoming for us.” The couple have property on the West End of Manitoulin.

“Jeremy is a teacher and is now working at elementary school (St. Joseph’s Anishinabek School) in Sheshegwaning First Nation,” said Dr. Davie. “We have two children, a 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. They have both started school at C.C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay and they are loving it.”

“We came back to Canada after having lived and worked in Australia for the past six years,” said Dr. Davie. The family returned to Canada in mid-October. “I started here at the Gore Bay Medical Centre in early November and Jeremy started teaching in Sheshegwaning.”

Dr. Davie explained, “My relationship with this medical centre actually started when I was a student in medical school. I attended McMaster University Medical School from 2007-2010. It was at that time I first met Doctors Shelagh (McRae), Bob (Hamilton) and Chantelle (Wilson) as a medical student and doing rotations here. Then in 2013 I did locums on the Island, here at the Gore Bay Medical Centre, at Mindemoya Hospital and with Dr. Mike Bedard’s practice in Manitowaning.”

“So, medically speaking, my relationship with the Island has been long-time,” said Dr. Davie.

Dr. Davie said even when her family was living in Australia and prior to that in Penetang (where she had a practice), “In the back of our minds we were also thinking that when we retired we most likely wanted to come to Gore Bay.”

“I grew up in Thunder Bay, so Northern Ontario is in my blood for sure,” stated Dr. Davie. Her husband grew up just north of Barrie in the Horseshoe Valley. “For the past six years we lived in the far north in Australia, Queensland, tropics, great barrier reef and beaches close by, but I am very happy being back in Canada.”

“I love it here at the medical centre,” stated Dr. Davie. “The team here at the medical centre has been more than welcoming and the town has been very friendly and welcoming as well.”

Dr. Davie received a recruitment incentive package managed by the town of Gore Bay with the backing of the Douglas A. Smith Family Foundation to recruit doctors to the medical centre, and in turn benefit residents of the town and area.

“I love the small-town way of life,” stated Dr. Davie. She had recently mentioned to Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane that her kids had never ice skated before, and he said we should go to the arena and they would be able to provide skates, helmets and skating lessons. We did and the kids loved it.”

“I was at the rummage sale at the (Gore Bay Lyons Memorial United Church) buying Christmas things for the kids (earlier this month),” said Dr. Davie. “I love the small town feeling and way of life. It is lovely.”

Dr. Robert Hamilton stated, “I just want to say just how happy we are to have Dr. Davie join our group here. She is the final piece in the new core group of physicians here at the medical centre. And it is nice that she has the experience, taking a mid-career position, having a lot of skills and experience to add to our team here.”