New twoonie commemorates Island artist

Special coin honours the late Daphne Odjig

OTTAWA—Daphne Odjig’s hands spoke in colours the world had long refused to hear. From the quiet corners of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, she beckoned to the world too look deeper, in a language as immutable as the rock formations of the Canadian Shield. The Royal Canadian Mint has honoured Ms. Odjig’s legacy through a special edition twoonie in circulation now.

Born in 1919, amid the layered grief and boundless determination, a family touched by war, illness and the vast sweep of colonial neglect, Ms. Odjig was the third of 17 children—a girl who quietly observed and imprinted into her psyche, the nuanced gift of storytelling through visual art, from her father Dominic, a WWI veteran; from her English war bride mother, whose hands stitched stories into fabric; and from her grandfather Jonas, whose stone-carving imparted an unmistakable rhythm that pulsed like the echo of her ancestors heartbeat, made tangible through her own creations.

Ms. Odjig’s path was defined by a lifetime of longing, of movement and the unwavering need to see what lay just beyond the next rivers bend: cities lived in and mapped indelibly into her mind’s eye, canvases imagined, and feverishly completed in a compulsion understood exclusively by true story tellers.

Toronto and Winnipeg were boundless, unwalled classrooms; British Columbia, a laboratory of landscapes and imagination. She sought the world beyond the shores of her Island home, yet never let it sever the tether to her people or her history. Her art came a thunderous earthquake that shattered the barriers of seemingly opposing worldviews, a storybook of First Nations culture, tenderness, and the layered complexity of survival, of love, and of community laced together tenderly with stitches stronger than trauma: that of culture and an almost unbreakable and defiant love for the land of her ancestors, unshaken and unmarred by the colonial project that coloured nearly every aspect of her life.

Each sweeping line, each bold splash of colour, each tender sketch carried not only her vision but the weight of centuries, the echo of traditions dismissed and denigrated, the insistence of an identity that refused erasure.

Now, the Royal Canadian Mint has enshrined her vision on the $2 circulation coin—a small, circulating monument to a life that altered the perception of Indigenous art in Canada. The coin bears her 1977 painting The Folk Singer at its heart: a female figure holding a drum, a testament to the unwavering heartbeat of the land, its storytellers, and those who insist relentlessly that a new and more just world is waiting to be born. Surrounding this figure is her stylized fisher from The Indian in Transition (1978), a signature mark, a nod to the very name Odjig, bridging artistry and ancestry.

For the first time, a female visual artist’s life and work are celebrated in such a form, and in doing so, Canadians are beckoned to see her

Her brother Gordie Odjig remembers the moment of revelation, when he first recognized the depth of her talent in a portrait of their father. He recalls the family’s joy at her ability to discern and mirror — wordlessly — the admiration they had long held in secret, that the outside world was not yet privy to.

Obscured within the long shadow of sorrow, the tiniest spark of joy carries the deepest memory: the struggles, the systemic barriers, the pervasive neglect of Indigenous communities, the poverty and marginalization that too often lead to despair.

Ms. Odjig’s life, radiant as it was, began in a world where children were lost to hunger, where families bore the unacknowledged weight of a conflicting and violently imposed foreign worldview and way of life that ultimately robbed her and many of people like her, far too early under the crushing burden of depression from seeing too deeply beyond the inescapable facade of civility that consumed the land, the culture and the original peoples of what is today called Canada.

To celebrate her is also to confront the unfinished business of history, the societal failures that replicate themselves in a seemingly endless loop, where the unaddressed causes of loss—inequality, neglect, invisibility—still shadow the lives of First Nations peoples, in an unrelenting need to consume their very spirits like an insatiable ghost, feeding on their blood memory determined to lay to waste to their ancestral ways of knowing.

Ms. Odjig did not only paint. She threw the doors widely open, that separated the First Peoples from the uninvited guests that would continue to lay claim to lands and peoples they were ill equipped to even begin to understand.

Ms. Odjig co-founded the Professional Native Indian Artists Inc., the “Indian Group of Seven,” alongside Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau and others, commanding recognition, fairness, and the rightful place of Indigenous art in the country’s most esteemed galleries and the hearts of people across seemingly rivers of division, alike. She challenged a system that had long told her story—and her people’s story—in a paternalistic and authoritative language that had no other words but “savage, uncivilized and underserving” to refer to her people, their knowledge and ways of knowing and being in the world.

Her legacy continues to reverberate, in a lengthy and unbreakable lineage of ancestors and descendants, not only in her paintings but in the pathways she forged, in the conversations she ignited, in the generations of artists now travelling the pathways into the wilderness the she dared to tread before them.

The coin is more than currency. It is a mirror, a reminder. It is the drumbeat of a people whose history cannot be ignored, whose artistry cannot be erased and whose struggles remain urgently unresolved.

It carries Ms. Odjig’s limitless and unwavering voice, vibrant against the silence, defiant against the neglect, and tender in its insistence that we remember—always—where we have failed, where we can yet repair, and how beauty can survive, thrive, and transform even in the harshest soil.

Ms. Odjig’s work will circulate from hand to hand, in pockets across the country, a small metal testament to a lifetime of vision, resistance and uncompromising honesty.

As her own words echo now in every hand that touches the coin: “If my work as an artist has somehow helped to open doors between our people and the non-native community, then I am glad.”