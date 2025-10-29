PomeGran launches rural internet services brand NIVO

TORONTO—PomeGran Inc. celebrated its recognition in the Globe and Mail’s 2025 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s top growing companies with an event at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel on October 16. At the celebration, the company officially launched its new internet service provider (ISP) brand, NIVO, created to better serve rural and underserved communities across Canada, including Manitoulin Island.

The event brought together more than 120 guests, including government dignitaries, Indigenous leaders, partners, investors and members of the telecommunications industry. The Honourable Doug Ford premier of Ontario, the Honourable Sam Oosterhoff, associate minister of energy, intensive industries and Ogimaa Tim Ominika of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory delivered remarks that underscored the importance of rural connectivity in Canada. The program also recognized key partnerships and culminated in the launch of NIVO, a brand created to better serve communities with reliable, high-speed fibre connectivity.

“High-speed connectivity is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity for economic development, education and innovation,” said Stephen Lecce, Ontario minister of energy and mines. Expanding access to reliable internet for all families and communities marks a major step forward in closing the connectivity gap across rural and remote regions. By bringing reliable fibre connectivity to underserved communities, PomeGran is delivering on the promise of a more connected province. This is how we build, grow and protect Ontario for the next generation.”

PomeGran ranked 62nd overall out of 400 companies across Canada and among the top 20 in technology and telecom. The company was also recognized as the fastest-growing telecom service provider in the country, with a three-year growth rate of 557 percent.

“Being recognized on a national stage is an honour that belongs to our entire team and the communities we serve. This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our partners, and our shared belief that connectivity is the foundation for growth,” said Dr. Kalai S. Kalaichelvan, chairman and chief executive officer of PmeGran.

The launch of NIVO marks the next chapter in PomeGran’s mission to connect underserved regions. NIVO is PomeGran’s new ISP brand, created to deliver reliable, high-speed fibre connectivity directly to households, businesses and communities. While PomeGran remains the corporate entity driving investment, partnerships, and national strategy NIVO is the customer-facing brand dedicated to serving families, small businesses, seasonal residents and Indigenous communities across rural Canada.

NIVO represents more than technology. The brand reflects values of trust, transparency, and community, designed to resonate with the people and regions it serves. Its visual identity draws inspiration from Canada’s landscapes and the resilience of rural communities, while its name and tagline, “Life is looking up,” signal optimism and progress. With NIVO, PomeGran is making fibre connectivity accessible in a way that feels local, human and lasting.

“With NIVO, we are introducing a brand that is confident, modern and rooted in rural Canada. Our promise is simple, to empower communities with the connectivity they need to thrive,” stated Joe Hickey, president of PomeGran.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is not a luxury; it is essential infrastructure for every community In Canade. I have seen firsthand how connectivity opens doors for education, healthcare, and economic development in rural and Indigenous communities. The launch of NIVO is an important step forward, ensuring that more families and businesses can fully participate in Canada’s digital future,” said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, former minister of rural economic development, government of Canada.

Ogimaa Tim Ominika said, “Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, through our community-owned provider FirstTel, is proud to partner with PomeGran to strengthen broadband across Northern Ontario. Together, we are advancing connectivity that empowers Indigenous communities and supports long-term growth.”