Popular musical fundraiser for food bank returning to Little Current United Church Hall

LITTLE CURRENT—There is nothing musician George Williamson enjoys more than sharing his talents with the community and, for the past decade, he and a varied cast of friends have brought music to downtown Little Current during the summer months.

Over the nearly 10 years since Mr. Williamson established the series, the downtown concerts in Soldiers’ Park attract a regular and loyal audience as well as many of the best-known Island musicians. The concerts are provided free of charge, with a free-will offering going toward the Manitoulin Family Resources Food Bank.

“Last year we raised $1,300,” said Mr. Williamson, recently returned from attending the Northern Ontario Country Music Association Awards (NOCMA) in Sault Ste. Marie. He was himself inducted into the ranks of the NOCMA Great Northern Opry last year.

Building on the success of the summer music series, Mr. Williamson and his friends decided to move the action indoors and began a bi-weekly evening show in the Little Current United Church hall. The great news is that the indoor series is returning again, beginning on Friday, November 22.

“We start at 7 pm and usually play until 9 pm,” said Mr. Williamson. “The shows are every two weeks, but if the church has an event, like during the Christmas season, that might be adjusted.”

“This year I have asked the church to look after the money and things,” said Mr. Williamson, who is kept busy arranging the performers. “I just ask them to keep me in the loop as to how we are doing.”

United Church member John Hodder has taken on the role of managing the money and refreshments during the shows.

The music offered up by George Williamson and his friends covers a wide and eclectic assortment of styles and genres but remains stalwartly family-friendly and a great escape from the winter blues.

As to his motivation, the answer is simple. “I really enjoy doing it,” he said. “I love sharing music with people and they seem to appreciate it.” Not only that, but he and his friends raise badly needed funds for a very worthy cause—the Manitoulin Family Resources Food Bank.

“There’s a lot of need out there,” said Mr. Williamson.

Mr. Williamson can also often be found performing live on Facebook.

“I started doing shows on Facebook and lots of people tell me they watch,” he said. “I wish more of them would drop a line and let me know they are there.” Although the live show audience isn’t always huge, there is no question his performances are popular online. “They often rack up thousands of views later,” he laughs.

On Friday, November 22, starting at 7 pm, George Williamson and friends will be returning to the stage at the Little Current United Church Hall. Come out and enjoy a warm welcome and some great music.