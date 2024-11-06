Rob Dearing resigns from Gore Bay councillor position

GORE BAY—A Town of Gore Bay councillor has tendered his resignation.

“It is a true story, I have resigned as a councillor,” Rob Dearing told The Expositor last Wednesday evening.

Mr. Dearing confirmed that he has resigned from council immediately. However, “I will not be commenting,” he said concerning the reasons for his resignation.

Mr. Dearing was in his first term of council, having been appointed and sworn in as a council member in 2023, following the resignation of former councillor Paulie Nodecker, who had been elected to council in the last municipal election.

Mayor Ron Lane noted this is the second councillor to have resigned since the last municipal election (with former councillor Leanne Woestenenk having resigned and Ken Blodgett had taken over the position).

“Rob was a good councillor and I was disappointed to hear he has resigned,” stated Mayor Lane. “I had received his email informing me of his decision and we talked later Monday evening. I asked him to think over his decision, and that we would really like to have him stay on council.”

“I advised council today (last Wednesday) that Rob has resigned,” said Mayor Lane. “He was an excellent councillor, worked hard and was knowledgeable in a lot of areas.”

Mayor Lane said that council will have to discuss the options on how to fill Mr. Dearing’s councillor position. They could opt for an election, or have local residents put forward their name and resume for the position of councillor and appoint one of the candidates.

“I expect council will decide to go with having people put forward their names and council appointing one of the candidates (as opposed to holding an election to fill the vacant councillor position), but this will be discussed by council at our next meeting,” added Mayor Lane.