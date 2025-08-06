Pride Week Manitoulin offers great family fun

LITTLE CURRENT—This year’s Manitoulin Pride Week starts on Thursday, August 7 with a Pride Sunrise Ceremony at the Kenjgewin Teg Teaching Lodge in M’Chigeeng (from 6 to 7 am). Later that evening, 6 to 7:30 pm, there will be a flag raising and drum circle on the Little Current town docks (near the Market Pavilion at the east end of the docks, capped off with a Queer Trivia Night at the Manitoulin Brewing Company (43 Manitowaning Road in Little Current).

Friday, there will be a Sunset Music Series event from 6:30 to 9 pm at Huron Island Time in Providence Bay featuring Grumps/Kelley Brewer and Nettish solo. The action takes place on the boardwalk, 24 Mutchmor Street in Providence Bay.

Also on Friday, there is PRIDE in the Park concert at Low Island in Little Current, with local artists and tributes to Elton John, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

Saturday, there are creativity workshops at the NEMI Recreation Centre from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, including Two-Spirit workshops and painting with Ozhawa Aung Kwe, beading with Nina and ‘Juggling Mental Health (intro to juggling) on the ice surface.

Split Rail Brewery will be hosting live music from 1 pm to 3 pm in Gore Bay featuring Nettish, Clau Arcand and Kelly Brewer.

There will be an Express Yourself makeup tutorial at the NEMI Rec Centre from 1 to 3 pm.

Intro to Archery with Rainbow Hood takes place from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning.

Beyond the Badge: A community conversation on relationship building and hope will be hosted at the NEMI Rec Centre from 5 to 6 pm.

The Sunset Music Series takes the stage again in Providence Bay from 6:30 to 9 pm featuring J3M and Wild Black on the boardwalk.

Queer Music Bingo is always a popular event, and this year it will take place at the NEMI Rec Centre from 7 to 8:30 pm. This is a 19+ event that will be followed by a Drag Show and Dance with music by DJ Tom-A-Haw. Featuring in the drag event of the year will be Pharaoh Moans—The sass queen of your dreams; Baby Bel Bel—Toronto’s fun-loving pop culture drag queen; Karamilk—the flavour everyone craves-fierce and magnetic; Gender Slay Quoi—King energy turned all the way up; and the return of Mx. Pride Manitoulin!

Sunday, a Christian Pride Worship service takes place at the Little Current United Church from 10 to 11 am.

The PRIDE Parade and March sets out at 11:30 am to noon, starting at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre, ending at the Little Current United Church. Capping off the weekend will be a community barbecue at the church, with music by Tom-a-Haw.

As usual, Manitoulin Pride is bringing a host of great entertainment mixed with some educational and fun recreation activities thanks to the support of Mnaamodzawin Health Services and their Sex and Gender Diversity Program. Throughout the weekend be on the lookout for drag queens and stilt walkers bringing the PRIDE home.

