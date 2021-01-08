Public Health announces one new COVID-19 case for Manitoulin District on January 8

Four-day COVID-19 case count now sits at 9

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin District is reporting a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, January 8, bringing the four-day total of new cases for Manitoulin to nine. All nine of the cases are members of the same family.

As was reported previously, one of the family members, an infant, is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at SickKids in Toronto.

Friday also saw six new cases in Greater Sudbury and one case in the Sudbury District.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts now sits at 326 since the pandemic’s March 2020 start, of which 280 have been resolved. Thirteen of Manitoulin District’s 21 cases (since March 2020) have been resolved.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and follow the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.