Sheshegwaning elects Chief Nicole Bush

SHESHEGWANING—The winds of change have swept through the Sheshegwaning First Nation, with the election of a new chief and three new councillors as a result of the election held this past Saturday.

Nicole Bush was elected as chief of the First Nation, along with four councillors, including three newcomers, Caeley Genereaux, Ron McKinley, Jennifer Sampson, with incumbent Angela McLeod being re-elected.

“Absolutely, I am incredibly honoured and deeply humbled that our community members, both on and off reserve put the trust in me to be elected chief,” stated Chief Bush. “This is not something I take lightly as it touches every part of our community, from babies, kids, adults to elders; I want to help and support every community member.”

Chief Bush said, “my mantra is to have an open-door policy to every member of the community. I want to move the desks, not sit across the desk from community members. I want to have them come into the office, or meet in their homes, have a coffee and listen to concerns they may have. I want to be as welcoming and supportive as I can be to every community member.”

Incoming Chief Bush said, “As I have heard from members of the community, a lot of people are concerned about safety and emergency response in the community. We as a community are so far from a hospital/medical services, Gore Bay and Mindemoya. We are very grateful for the first responders we have in the community; I would like to discuss and talk to ORNGE and the District Services Board about providing more protection for not only Sheshegwaning but our neighbours in Zhiibaahaasing (First Nation), Meldrum Bay and Silver Water, all of Western Manitoulin. I would like to push for ambulance services in the west end or at least additional training for our first responders in our communities.”

The newly elected chief and council will have a two-year term in office. “Another concern raised by community members is the current election process. We still use mail in ballots, probably 300 members and many more outside the community that didn’t receive their mail in ballots in time to vote with the Canada Post strike. The present voting process is difficult and we want to look at changes to improve the current system.”

“Sheshegwaning is a growing community, and we have a lot to be proud of,” stated Chief Bush. “We want to recognize the work done by previous chief and council, and I am so excited about showcasing all the things we have in the community now, and the future.”

In the election, Nicole Bush had received 98 votes for chief, with Ann Cada-Hamelin receiving 39 votes. Nancy R. Cada had four votes, with Gene Cada with three and Albert Cada receiving two votes.

The four candidates who were elected to council include Jennifer Sampson who received 51 votes, Caeley Genereaux with 45 votes, Ron McKinley and incumbent councillor Angela McLeod receiving 42 votes each. Other candidates for council and the number of votes they received in the election include: Albert Cada, 28; Gene Cada, 24; Janice Cada, 22; Ann Cada-Hamelin, 37; Christopher Endanawas, 27; Tammy Hardwick, 38; Robin Malley, 27; Donald Roy, 8; Deanna Sampson, 41; Jessica Sampson, 31; Charles Wabegijik, 36; and John Wabegijik, 38.