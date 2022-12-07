Tehkummah fire razes family home

TEHKUMMAH—An afternoon fire broke out in the Tehkummah home of Carol Windover on Tuesday, November 22, totally destroying the building and leaving Ms. Windover scrambling to find a new place to live.

Luckily, Ms. Windover has been able to secure a place to stay and her son Kyle, who lives in Toronto, has set up a GoFundMe account to help her deal with the challenges of losing one’s home.

“I brought a load of wood over to the house she is living in on the weekend,” said Mr. Windover, who has since had to return to Toronto. “At least she has a place to get out of the cold for the winter.”

Before retiring, Ms. Windover worked at Manitowaning Mill, helping Islanders and cottagers build or renovate their own homes and cottages while at the same time, designing and building her own home—a small, off-grid 800 sq. ft. bungalow where she did much of the work herself.

The GoFundMe account can be found by searching for Carol Windover or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-carol-windover-rebuild-her-home?qid=7196cb6354b3dea4c7164e0963cf844d

As of writing, $1,380 of the $200,000 goal had been raised.