Three people arrested and over $14,000 in suspected drugs seized following traffic stop

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – A traffic stop on Highway 551 has led to drug-related charges for three individuals.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system to a wanted person associated with a passing vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 551 in M’Chigeeng First Nation. An investigation was initiated by the Manitoulin OPP with assistance from the United Chief and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM Police). As a result, three people were arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspect cocaine with an estimated street value of $11,400, an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,200, and approximately $650 in Canadian currency.

The driver, Joseph MIGWANS, 28-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking other drugs

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with release order

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on September 9, 2025, and remains in custody.

The passenger, Bonita TAIBOSSIGAI, 58-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking other drugs

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on September 9, 2025, and remains in custody.

The second passenger, Maria HARE, 26-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking other drugs

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 7, 2025.