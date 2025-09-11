Top 5 This Week

VIRGINIA “GINGER” MORRISON

Death Notices
VIRGINIA “GINGER” MORRISON

February 4, 1941 – June 24, 2025

In loving memory of Virginia “Ginger” Morrison, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at the Espanola Hospital with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her mother, Verna (nee McDonald), father Clarence Morrison and brother Wayne. Survived by her nephew, John Morrison (Kerry), niece Kelly and several other nephews and nieces, numerous cousins and many friends. She leaves behind her cats, who were her greatest companions. A Celebration of Ginger’s Life and burial of her ashes will take place at the Meldrum Bay Cemetery on October 4, 2025 at 1 pm. Lunch to follow at the Meldrum Bay Community Hall. As per Ginger’s wishes, donations can be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current.

