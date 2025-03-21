Traffic complaint on Highway 17 leads to impaired arrest

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing impaired-related charges after police received a traffic complaint.

On March 20, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint reporting that a vehicle on Highway 17 was unable to maintain their lane while driving. Police located the vehicle on Highway 17 in the Nairn-Hyman Township and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $370.

The driver, Meggan MCINTYRE, 40-years-old from Lively, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 5, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.