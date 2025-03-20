One person charged with firearms offences

(WEST NIPISSING, ON) – Police arrested and charged one person with firearms offences.

On March 19, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a person brandishing a firearm on Highway 17, West Nipissing.

There were no injuries reported when police located the individual and effected a gun point arrest, two air handguns were seized. The individual was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the local hospital, from a previous injury received prior to the arrival of police.

As a result of the investigation, Peter JACKO, 34 years-of-age, from Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation, was charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Imitation firearm – use while committing offence

Carrying concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 20, 2025, in North Bay.