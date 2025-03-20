One person charged with firearms offences

(WEST NIPISSING, ON) – Police arrested and charged one person with firearms offences.
On March 19, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a person brandishing a firearm on Highway 17, West Nipissing.
There were no injuries reported when police located the individual and effected a gun point arrest, two air handguns were seized. The individual was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the local hospital, from a previous injury received prior to the arrival of police.
As a result of the investigation, Peter JACKO, 34 years-of-age, from Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation, was charged with:
- Pointing a firearm
- Imitation firearm – use while committing offence
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 20, 2025, in North Bay.