Two Island BMO employees are named ‘Best of the Best’

MANITOULIN—Two employees at Bank of Montreal locations on Manitoulin Island have been recognized with ‘Best of the Best’ recognition.

Deborah Woods, branch manager of the BMO in Gore Bay, and Holly MacDonald, a customer service representative who works in the Little Current and Manitowaning BMO offices, were both nominated by their peers and recognized with the BMO Annual Best of the Best recognition.

“This is an incredible achievement to be recognized,” Ms. Woods told The Expositor. “I certainly can’t take the credit without praising my amazing team, without them I can’t help others.”

Holly MacDonald, a customer service representative, who works at the Bank of Montreal in Little Current and Manitowaning, has been honoured with the BMO annual Best of the Best recognition.

“I am truly grateful to work alongside such talented and committed individuals who go above and beyond daily,” said Ms. Woods. “They are just a really great, fun team to work with.”

Ms. Woods has been with BMO for 18 years, having taken over as branch manager on June 11, 2012, and previous to that being a financial service manager (for three years) and a customer service representative for three years. This is the third time she has been nominated and awarded a Best of the Best recognition.

Kathleen Violette, personal banking associate at the Gore Bay BMO said “Deborah is great to work with. She always has her employees’ back and is great with customers. If we are swamped with customers at the counter, she always helps. Her efforts make this a good working environment.”

Heather Turner, branch manager at the Little Current BMO said in the case of Ms. MacDonald getting this recognition, “there are a lot of underlying things that contribute to it. She has the ability to make every customer feel valued and respected. Holly always goes above and beyond and treats everyone with the same kindness and fairness.”

“Holly sets the standard of excellence that inspires all of us,” said Ms. Turner. “The Best of the Best recognition is not just an award, it is a testament to the difference employees make every day at the Bank of Montreal. To be recognized as outstanding amongst your peers and so many others is well deserved.”

Ms. MacDonald told The Expositor, “I was surprised in being told I had been recognized for this recognition. Absolutely, it was a great surprise.” She has worked with BMO for 19 years, working in both Little Current and Manitowaning office locations.”

“I enjoy my job very much, the great employees I work with and the great customers we have,” said Ms. MacDonald.

The local BMO award winners will be attending a celebration taking place in Toronto in March, with other nominated peers from the Greater Ontario and Atlantic region.