Two people arrested in Rabbit Island shooting Thursday

WIIKWEMKOONG—The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

On November 28 at approximately 7:30 am, the Manitoulin OPP, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to reports of a shooting incident in the area of Rabbit Island Road and Tomas Lane in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory. The altercation resulted in one person sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the day, police had issued a hold and secure for residents of the Rabbit Island area as well as the three Wiikwemkoong schools and hub centre. WTPS issued a Facebook notice asking residents to remain vigilant and not approach police during an active investigation. “If suspicious male on foot is observed in area, do not approach and please contact police.”

Assisting with the investigation is the OPP’s North East Region Canine unit, Emergency Response Team and the Manitoulin OPP Crime unit.

As a result, two people have been safely taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety. Members of the community can expect to see an increased presence of OPP personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.

The investigation is being conducted by the WTPS and the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.