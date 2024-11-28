COLLEEN BONAS

Colleen Bonas, 81, passed away peacefully while in the care of the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on November 21, 2024. She is predeceased by her mother Bonnie Bonas (Gagnon), father Herman Bonas and her brother ‘Bub’ Ron Bonas (Betty). Colleen was a beloved aunt to Kim Bonas (Georges Groulx), Heather Bonas (Ezio Costanza) and Wayne Bonas (Gwen). She will be sadly missed by extended family and friends, especially her neighbours in Whitefish Falls including Alice, Marion and Laurie. Born in Espanola and raised in Whitefish Falls, Colleen first went to school in Whitefish Falls and then onto Espanola for high school. It wasn’t long before she set her sights on bigger places, so she packed her bags and left, stopping first in Sudbury and then landing in ‘The Big Smoke’ AKA Toronto when she was 20 years of age. Colleen secured a job and then a career with Citadel Assurance in Toronto where she lived and worked for 30 years. During her time in Toronto she made many friends including Shelly, Norman, Jimmy and Nancy, to name just a few. Colleen returned to Whitefish Falls in 1993 to help care for her Mom and to enjoy a more gentle/quiet lifestyle. Never one to sit idle, Colleen worked at Winkel’s Independent Grocery Store for 12 years. It was a job well suited for her because she got to greet everyone who came into the store, if you knew Colleen you know she liked a good visit and was quick to make friends. We are so very grateful to the staff at Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current as well as Dr. Mickelham for the many years of excellent personalized healthcare. In keeping with our aunt’s wishes there will be no funeral service. But we know that our aunt would love everyone to mix themselves a Greyhound and toast a life well lived.