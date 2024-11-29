In loving memory of Glen Eric Andrews, November 3, 1949 to November 25, 2024. For all who knew him, knew him as a friend. It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father and Gigi, Glen Eric Andrews, who left us suddenly on Monday, November 25 at the age of 75. He was a man of immense humour and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. He spent his final days doing what he loved the most, entertaining and enjoying the place that he loved the most, his happy place, his home away from home, the closest to the sunset and rainbows where he fondly remembered and honoured his late wife Donna on Manitoulin Island. Born November 3, 1949 in North Bay, Ontario. Glen was always a go-getter and looked for projects and adventures even as a young boy. In his early 20s, Glen made the big move to Sudbury where he had a successful career working for Bell Canada and Expertech, first as a lineman and later as a front line construction manager. While in Sudbury, Glen met the love of his life, Donna (nee Carver), and they married in November of 1977 and made Lively their home. Glen and Donna shared their lives together for 29 years until her passing in 2007. They were truly soulmates and the loves of each other’s lives. Glen was a genuine soul and loved and cherished every relationship that he made in his 75 years. Glen is predeceased by his mother Eileen (nee Giles), father George and his wife Marjorie (nee Glendinning), his brother Michael, sister Lana, beloved mother-in-law Mary Carver and special brothers-in-law Brian Cooke, Doug Howard and great-niece Mya Cooke. Glen is survived by his sister Susan Greene, brother Brett (Anna), sister-in-law Shannon, brothers-in-law Ron Carver (Joanne), Robert Carver (Bonnie) and sisters-in- law Irene Cooke, Linda Howard, Carol Langille (David) and Barb Marcon (Brent). He will be fondly remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Glenny. Glen’s favourite role was being a father. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn and Kendra (Ferguson), who were his pride and joy. He was a true girl dad, took them absolutely every where and gave them both the love of fishing, hunting and exploring the outdoors. Even in adulthood, he loved nothing more than spending time with his girls and his extra special son in law Kris (Ferguson). He was always there for them, always waiting with a warm hug and excitement of spending quality time together. Family was everything to Glen. Glen will be sadly missed by everyone but especially his four grandsons, Karson, Kolton, Kameron and Kashton Ferguson. He was blessed with all of these little boys that just gravitated to him like no other and beamed with smiles every time he was with them or heard his voice on their daily phone calls. They were the lights of his life and he enjoyed spending time with each of them, sharing his passions, stories and time – whether it was in the side-by-side at his lot letting them drive, or in the truck going back and forth to hockey practices. He was there, teaching them all of his knowledge and sharing his love of his many passions. Glen, better known as Gigi, also had a special following of so many honorary grandchildren and held a special magnetic force that children embraced. He had a way about him that allowed any child that he spent time with to love and enjoy his fun loving nature. With this he became Gigi to everyone, and he loved each and every one of them. He had made so many meaningful relationships and friendships that have become his extended family. Glen and Donna always wanted to share their special place with others, and he sure did an amazing job making every individual that he crossed paths with feel important and included, always making sure to give a little extra guidance, advice or life’s teachings in his own special way. Glen enjoyed fishing and hunting with many special friends throughout his lifetime. He was a treasured friend of Ken Taylor. In his early retirement he decided he only wanted to work on jobs for himself and through finding meaningful projects that he did for others, just like Gigi, became good friends with Bruce Diplock, who we are sure he met in heaven and both are now catching up on all the years that they missed together – sharing all of his deer camp stories. Over the years he built his own camp, made many knives and canoes. He loved his time on Manitoulin Island and made his life in retirement fulfilled with so many projects. He was the ultimate “do-it-yourselfer,” always making a list, always adding his sense of humor along the way, and always beaming with pride to show and share the legacy he built. He loved a great sing-a-long with a whiskey around a campfire, and cheering on his grandsons at all of their hockey games. He was truly their biggest fan! Most of all, he loved making others smile. He made special friends anywhere he went. Special thanks to all of his neighbours who he created a community of friendships with, especially his maple sugar bush buddy Moe Dakin. Our hearts are filled with joy that he has been reunited with his special fur babies – Maddie and Addie. Their friendship was one in a million. We do not know what life is going to be like without our father but we know that we are truly better because of him. Donations to the Little Current Fish and Game Club in Glen’s memory would be welcome. To honour Glen’s memory, a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024 at the Holiday Inn in Sudbury. Friends may call from 2 to 7 pm, with special words held at 5 pm. All stories welcome! A private gathering will take place with his immediate family at the Island Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 where they will join in a convoy to return him back to his residence where he will be fondly celebrated and remembered by so many.