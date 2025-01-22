UCCM Police chief applauds community help in Branco verdict

M’CHIGEENG—The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) said it is pleased to learn that Victor Branco has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area.

“This result is because police receive firsthand information, and it is this type of information that aids in our investigations and leads to outcomes like this. Reporting suspicious activity in our communities may help save lives and put responsible behind bars—report, report, report!” stated James Killeen, UCCM APS Chief of Police in a release.

In early 2022, Project Hewson, a drug trafficking sting, netted 107 charges. Victor Branco received 27 of those charges. Project Hewson was led by the tri-force drug enforcement team involving members of UCCM APS, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment. The investigation took 12 months and UCCM APS’s Crime Unit was instrumental in their investigation into the criminal activities of Brando which helped lead to his arrest, explained Chief of Police Killeen.

Victor Branco has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“UCCM APS first identified Victor Branco as a person of interest in the M’Chigeeng drug subculture in the fall of 2020,” said Chief of Police Killeen. “During the spring of 2021, Victor Branco was subject of multiple complaints, but not enough evidence was brought forward to lay charges until June of the same year. The UCCM APS’ Crime Unit acting as primary agency, along with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police officers, Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Emergency Response Team, Tactical Rescue Unit and K-9 unit successfully executed a warrant in M’Chigeeng which resulted in Victor Branco being charged and released with conditions not to return to the community of M’Chigeeng.”

Information began to come forward that Mr. Branco had, against his conditions, returned to M’Chigeeng, continued Chief of Police Killeen. UCCM APS then requested the assistance of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, who began a collaborative undercover operation (Project Hewson). During the investigation, both UCCM Crime Unit and OPP officers worked diligently in sharing information which showed increasingly that Mr. Branco played a large role in the M’Chigeeng drug subculture. Mr. Branco made multiple large and potentially lethal sales to undercover officers and was identified as the primary subject of the investigation.

“In January 2022, the investigation (Project Hewson) was drawn to a close. UCCM APS and OPP units mentioned above, executed a controlled drugs and substances act warrants in the community of M’Chigeeng and affected the arrest of Victor Branco in the City of Sudbury. During his arrest he was found with a large quality of fentanyl and a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun,” continued Chief of Police Killeen.

“UCCM APS is committed to making efforts to improve the safety and well-being of our communities and this is a prime example of what we can achieve when we work together, police, our policing partners, and our community members,” said Chief of Police Killeen. “Chi-miigwech for the tireless efforts of all officers involved in this investigation.”