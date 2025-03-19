Collision involving snowmobile results in impaired arrest

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing impaired related charges after a snowmobile collision on Killarney Bay in Killarney.

On March 14, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on Killarney Bay. Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services transported the driver to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of further investigation, with assistance from the Sudbury OPP, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, the driver, Brady BEJCZAK, 21-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 5, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.