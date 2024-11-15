CORRINE LOIS GILL

Corrine Lois Gill died peacefully at Sumac Lodge on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Norman Gill. Loving mother of Rob and Anna Gill of Sarnia. Grandmother of Trevor, Tyler and Nikki Couture. Proud great-grandmother of Zoe. Dear sister of Don Coultis (late Marlene) and family. Also survived by her niece Cherry and Charlie Bulmer and family; nephew Mel and Patricia Sparks and family. Will be missed by her close friends John and Pat Novak and family. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Ruby Coultis. Corrine was an elementary school teacher for 36 years. She was a member of the U.C.W at St. Paul’s Church, the retired Women’s Teachers of Ontario, Lambton College retirees and the Red Hat Ladies. Corrine loved to travel, play bingo and go to plays with her friends. She loved animals and was always helping the elderly. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sumac Lodge for their compassionate care of Corrine, you always made sure there was a smile on her face. Cremation has taken place. Visitation was held at the McKenzie & Blundy Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 431 Christina St. N. on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 12 noon to 2 pm. The Celebration of Life was held following visitation at 2 pm in the McKenzie & Blundy Chapel. Interment followed at Lakeview Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy friends who wish may send memorial donations to the Sarnia & District Humane Society, 131 Exmouth St., Sarnia N7T 7W8. Messages of condolence and memories may be left at www.mckenzieblundy.com.