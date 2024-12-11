Documentary aims to debunk stigma associated with addiction

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—During National Addiction Awareness Week (NAAW), a screening of the documentary ‘A Sobering Story’ was presented at Aundeck Omni Kaning’s 4 Directions Complex, hosted by Naandwegamik Health Centre. Natasha Abotossaway organized the event and opened the program, asking Chief Patsy Corbiere to say a few words, and Mariah Abotossaway drummed and sang an honour song.

Ryan Hill, co-producer, director of photography and co-writer, along with Kyle Arnold, one of the people featured in the film, had intended to be present for the showing. Unfortunately, Mr. Hill had a family emergency and so neither was physically in attendance, but both did appear virtually before and after the movie. “It took two-and-half years to put this film together,” Mr. Hill said. “What we hope this film does is open people’s eyes, open their ears, open their hearts and continues dialogue. We need to keep talking about this, we need to figure it out.”

‘A Sobering Story’ puts together personal stories, news clips and interviews with experts in health care, scientists and police. It gives statistics on deaths from opioid addiction in Thunder Bay – 1,500 in 2019, with that figure doubling during the pandemic. Statistics showing higher rates of death occurring in Northern Ontario compared to other parts of the province. In this film parents told their stories of children who struggled with addiction for years, their frustrations with lack of resources, the loss they suffered when their loved one’s succumbed to fatal overdoses. Sadly, it is a universal story, a heart-wrenching story.

Kyle Arnold, who is featured in the film, told of his struggles from an early age, his time in prison, his mother finally giving up and refusing to help him any longer. As sad as it was, Mr. Arnold’s story was a glimmer of hope in an otherwise hopeless crisis. “There are not enough words to describe the amount of respect I have for him.”

Mr. Hill said after the showing, “In the community here, connecting people to resources. Each of his interviews took at least six hours because he would not turn off his phone. It was really annoying from my standpoint, but it was powerful to see how much he cares about people. He puts his recovery above everything, because if he doesn’t have that, he has nothing.”

“I spent almost 20 years in addiction and when I was about six months clean, when I found a passion in helping people, it lit a fire inside of me,” Mr. Arnold said to the audience, after the movie ended. “In saying that, I see the struggle that people go through with lack of resources, I don’t know why, I can’t explain it, but when I looked for help in Thunder Bay, at the end of those 20 years, all the resources lined up. I was very fortunate, I got into treatment, I got into after care, and I spent just over two years in a recovery facility, building that foundation. In the last few years, I got married, which was beyond my wildest dreams, I live a life that I am so grateful for. I put my recovery first no matter what. I was taught that early on. I don’t fit recovery into my life, I fit my life into my recovery.”

In speaking of the importance of NAAW, Chief Patsy Corbiere said, “We celebrate the people that decided to choose sobriety. It’s a week to lift them up and let them know we’re here to support and encourage them. People who are addicted usually have a background. No one seems to want to deal with the trauma of when they were young children. They must cure the trauma before they can cure the addictions sometimes. We need to support everyone who wants help.” Twice in the film, different people were quoted as saying, “stigma kills.” It’s what keeps people from getting help and getting help is the necessary first step.

Natasha Abotossaway works with people with substance use disorder at Naandwegamik Health Centre. She finds hope in helping those who have taken that necessary first step. “We’re growing our mental health and addictions department,” she said. “There are a few of us who are already trained, but more will be trained in the new year through Red Path. Red Path is an addiction treatment program and there are 21 sessions, and they address the underlying problems associated with addictive behaviour. You’ll see this in a lot of addiction treatment centres, and we’ll be able to start it here for those who are not able to get to a treatment centre when they are ready to start.”

There is always hope, sometimes it is not easy to find, but a film like ‘A Sobering Story,’ opens eyes, and ears and hearts. “There’s so much for everyone to learn by watching this film,” Mr. Arnold said.

by Margery Frisch