Vigil held in toronto commemorates victims of gender-based violence

TORONTO —On November 26, a vigil was held in Toronto to honour victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and intimate partner violence (IPV). This solemn gathering brought survivors, advocates, and community members together to acknowledge the ongoing crisis of GBV, with a particular focus on its rising prevalence across Canada.

The event marked an early recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, observed annually on December 6. This date commemorates the 14 women who lost their lives in the 1989 Montreal Massacre at École Polytechnique, a tragic act of misogyny. The victims—Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte, and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz—remain symbols in the fight against GBV.

The Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH) unveiled its annual femicide list during the event, revealing that 62 women and girls were killed in Ontario in 2024 due to gender-based violence. Among the victims was Parween Adel, who her husband fatally stabbed in Oshawa on November 17. Advocates emphasized the need for systemic change, particularly in addressing the housing crisis that disproportionately affects survivors seeking refuge and support.

Colleen Hill, director of Manitoulin Family Resources, attended the vigil and expressed her disappointment with the province’s inaction. “The government’s hesitance to pass Bill 173 stems from a broader reluctance to invest in comprehensive wraparound supports, including affordable housing,” she said. “Without these critical resources, survivors and their families remain trapped in cycles of violence.”

Municipalities across Manitoulin Island and the Sudbury Districts have already declared IPV an epidemic, aligning with the recommendations from a 2022 coroner’s inquest into the murders of three women in Renfrew County. The inquest underscored the need to treat IPV as a public health crisis, with concrete investments in shelters, legal support and prevention programs.

Marlene Ham, executive director of OAITH, highlighted the importance of public awareness and government accountability. “Femicide is preventable,” Ms. Ham said. “Declaring IPV an epidemic would prioritize this issue and allocate resources where they are desperately needed.”

The vigil also drew attention to the broader impacts of gender-based violence on marginalized communities, particularly Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. Amnesty International has documented extensive violence linked to systemic racism, resource development projects, and inadequate social services. Indigenous women are six times more likely to experience violence, a fact underscored by Canada’s slow implementation of the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Action Plan.

Despite over three decades since the massacre, GBV and IPV remain pervasive. Recent statistics highlight the urgency of action, with the rising numbers demanding immediate attention:

Approximately 44 percent of women in Canada have experienced some form of IPV since the age of 15, with Indigenous women disproportionately affected at 61 percent. Women with disabilities are also at a heightened risk, with over half reporting lifetime IPV experiences. Young women aged 15–24 are particularly vulnerable, with nearly 30 percent reporting IPV in the past year—triple the rate seen among older age groups. This alarming statistic underscores the need for heightened protection and support for our young women.

Technology-facilitated sexual violence (TFSV) is a growing concern, including image-based abuse, cyberstalking, and threats of violence, exacerbating the emotional and psychological toll on victims. This underscores the need for urgent regulation and control of technology in the fight against GBV.

The vigil served as a tribute and a call to action, linking past tragedies to contemporary realities. “We remember the 14 women killed in Montreal because they were women,” said one speaker. “But we also recognize that gendered violence is not a historical relic. It is a present and persistent threat.”

The event aligned with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which runs annually from November 25 to December 10. Advocates at the vigil urged participants to engage in actions such as advocating for stronger legislation, supporting survivors and challenging societal norms that perpetuate violence.

Speakers emphasized the importance of addressing intersectional factors in GBV. For example, racialized, LGBTQIA+ and 2SLGBTQ+ communities face compounded vulnerabilities, requiring tailored support systems. Indigenous leaders at the vigil called for recognition of systemic inequalities contributing to violence in their communities.

The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, launched in 2022, aims to improve prevention, protection, and accountability. However, critics argue that its implementation needs greater urgency and funding. Activists at the vigil called on governments to expand resources for shelters, mental health support and public education campaigns.

The vigil also encouraged community members to reflect on their roles in creating change. By challenging toxic gender norms, supporting survivors and advocating for policy changes, individuals can help reduce GBV’s prevalence.

Canadians are reminded of the ongoing fight to end GBV. The names of the 14 women killed at École Polytechnique are not just a memory but a call to action. One attendee poignantly noted, “We owe it to them—and to all women living in fear—to keep pushing for a world where safety and respect are guaranteed for everyone.”

The vigil highlighted that remembrance is not enough; action must follow. By standing together, communities can work toward a future free from gender-based violence.