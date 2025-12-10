Does Ontario favour funding private schools?

Teachers union official concerned that EQAO scores may be a smokescreen for radical change

SUDBURY—While the Ontario Minister of Education is launching a review of the school curriculum in the province after determining that the most recent testing of students provides insufficient progress, as well as changes the minister is considering in relation to school boards and trustees, the president of the Rainbow local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says the province is voicing all of these concerns as it is looking to privatize education in Ontario.

“I think the government ministry is weaponizing the EQAO results,” stated Liana Holm, president of the ETFO Rainbow District School Board (RDSB). With all the issues being considered by education minister Paul Calandra, “I think the government is trying to privatize the school system, so instead of school board and trustees it would all benefit the governments corporate buddies.”

The education minister announced last week that a review would be launched of the present school education curriculum system after deeming recent Education Quality and Accountability Office test results showing insufficient progress in scores.

“I’m not sure who they are pinning this on, students or teachers,” said Ms. Holm. “If we have a failing education system, it all comes back to the government for having further reduced funding for schools and school boards,” said Ms. Holm. “When there is less support staff in the classroom (with education assistants having been taken out of the classroom) there is an increase required for more one-on-one student support, smaller class sizes and more mental health supports, kids are not able to learn when other needs are superseding these issues.”

“It all comes back to the government having reduced funding for schools and school boards,” said Ms. Holm.

The Ontario government is appointing an advisory body to review the province’s approach to student assessment in response to the EQAO results released on December 3, which show insufficient progress for students in Grades 3,6 and 9. This work builds on the government’s ongoing review of school board governance and longstanding concerns with dysfunctional trustee performance that has too often diverted boards from prioritizing student achievement.

“The latest EQAO results show that more action is needed to support our students and help them succeed,” said Paul Calandra, minister of education. “In too many cases, dysfunction and infighting among trustees have distracted boards from this core responsibility. I have taken the time to closely review these results, and we are taking decisive action to get students on track for stronger achievement.”

The results show that despite continued improvement in recent years as the government has continued to implement its back-to-basics curriculum, the pace of improvement in reading, writing and particularly in math has not been adequate, said the ministry. Half of Grade 6 students and 42 percent of Grade 9 students are not meeting the provincial standard in math and some student groups and school boards continue to face significant gaps in achievement.

For that reason, as the government continues to review school board governance to address the many long-standing issues that have been identified with trustee performance and which are impacting student achievement and outcomes, the province will also be launching an expert advisory body to examine EQAO testing.

While the percentage of Grade 3 and 6 students who met the provincial standard in reading, writing and math increased in 2024-2025 compared to the year before, in some categories the increase in scores was minute.

The results show 64 percent of Grade 3 students, 51 percent of Grade 6 students and 58 percent of Grade 9 students met the standard in math. That is compared to 61 percent, 50 percent and 54 percent, respectively, the year prior, the EQAO results show.

Seventy-four percent of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading, up from 71 percent in 2023-2024, and 65 percent met the standard for writing, up slightly from 64 percent the previous year.

Eighty-six percent of Grade 6 students met the reading standard compared to 82 percent the year before and 85 percent met the provincial writing standard, up from 80 percent in 2023-2024.

In a press conference held on Wednesday of last week, Minister Calandra said “it is clear that student achievement is not improving fast enough, and this is not acceptable, it’s not acceptable to parents, and as minister of education, it’s not acceptable to me. The results show that despite improvements as we continue to implement a ‘back to basics’ approach, there has been inadequate progress in reading, writing and especially math.” The minster said the review is to be conducted by a two-member advisory body, that will be announced in the new year and will focus on identifying the root causes of achievement gaps in math, writing and reading and recommend clear, actionable strategies to better support teachers, parents and students, all while continuing to support Ontario’s public education system.

The Trillium reported that the chair of the advisory body will be paid $1,500 per day, while the other member will receive $1,000 per day, according to the government. The supervisors the education minister has appointed to oversee several school boards are eligible for $2,000 per day.

Minister Calandra told The Trillium he is getting an external body, rather than MOE officials to carry out the review, “because if we were doing it right, then we wouldn’t have 50 percent of our students not meeting provincial benchmarks.” He said the review is looking at how the ministry is preparing teachers, the resources that the ministry is giving to teachers and to parents as well. “I want to go outside of my ministry because people asking the people who have been in charge for the last 50, 60 years to review themselves doesn’t necessarily come up with the best answers.”

The Trillium reported Minister Calandra also pointed to school boards that he’s placed under supervision including the Near North District School Board, which he recently took over and said had “some of the most horrific results in the province because they spend too much time fighting each other and not enough time on what is their core mandate—students.”

“The decisions, or the lack of decisions in some instances, that trustees are making is having an impact, but also, I will say this, the ministry’s inability to show leadership often is also a part of that right, so school boards are allowed to make these decisions,” he was quoted by The Trillium as saying, giving the example of boards taking different approaches to additional math supports from the province.

The minister has indicated he is considering eliminating trustees but won’t be making this decision until the new year.

“The student support needs in classrooms need proper funding and resources to help with student success,” said Ms. Holm. “The only thing I agreed with in the minister’s statement is, ‘our kids need more support.’ But it comes with properly providing funding support.”



The Ministry of Education cut $63 million out of the system and reduced the number of support staff for students in the classroom, said Ms. Holm. She explained as well, “the EQAO tests are flawed in they are very much a snapshot in time. The ministry writes the EQAO tests in Toronto, when Grade 3 students in Gore Bay and Espanola, for example, many of the kids do not know what the CN Tower (in Toronto) looks like, or students in Grade 3 may not know anything about Taiwan.”

“The test is flawed, and I think the province is just weaponizing it right now to make decisions it is going to be making look reasonable,” stated Ms. Holm. She said if you consider real estate prices when looking at the areas where the students with higher EQAO scores live, those in financially stable places have the means to provide for tutors and other resources for their children than those in areas where home prices are lower.

Ms. Holm said that the EQAO testing costs the province $30 million annually. “If they took at least some of these funds and put them toward needs in the classroom, like education assistants it would benefit students.” She pointed out the province has taken almost $1 billion out of education since the Doug Ford government was elected.

“These funds should go back into schools and classes,” stated Ms. Holm. “It would provide for more one on one student support in classrooms,” she said, noting again that the province got rid of all education assistants in classrooms last year.

On the possibility of the elimination of school board trustees, Ms. Holm said, “I can’t believe this is being looked at because of a few trustees that demonstrate bad character. I know our (RDSB) trustees are dedicated and committed to benefit the students in all areas of education and being the voice of parents and students.”

“If you take a good look at some of the sitting MPPs in the province, they live within the Greater Toronto Area, but they stay in a hotel when parliament is sitting so that can be half an hour closer to Queen’s Park,” said Ms. Holm. “This is taxpayers’ money.”

The advisory board final report will present its finding and actionable recommendations to the education minister, and these will be made publicly available to guide improvements in supporting everyone involved in education.