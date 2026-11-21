Several members of the Manitoulin Secondary School Mustangs cross-country team took part in the provincial championships. In photo from left is coach Ory Menzies, Kaelen Thompson, Nathan Quackenbush, Emma Chaytor, David Joyce, Jonah Moffatt, coach Cathy Joyce.

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MSS runners fare well at provincials 0:00 / 35.4 1×

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (Mustangs) runners fared well against the best high-school cross-country runners in the province.

In the novice girls’ division, Emma Chaytor placed 203 out of a total of 265 runners.

MSS had four runners participating in the junior boys’ division. David Joyce placed 168th for MSS, with Nathan Quackenbush 219th, Jonah Moffatt 265th and Kaelen Thompson 276th.

A total of 277 runners took part in this division.

The provincials took place on Monday, November 9 at Kivi Park in Sudbury.