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TEHKUMMAH—An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driver is facing impaired driving charges following a collision in Tehkummah.

On Sunday, November 8, at approximately 6 pm, officers with the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP, the Tehkummah Fire Department and Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board Paramedic Services responded to a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV on Concession Road in Tehkummah.

Upon arrival, police located the driver inside a nearby cabin receiving assistance for injuries sustained in the collision. While speaking with the driver, officers determined alcohol had been consumed. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The ATV operator was transported to hospital for treatment and was later released into police custody.

Kevin Tarr, 22 years old of Lively was charged with: operation while impaired alcohol, operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on December 22. The driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The same impaired driving laws that apply to cars and trucks also apply to off-road vehicles. Alcohol and drugs can significantly impair judgment, reaction time, and the ability to safely operate any motor vehicle, increasing the risk of serious injury or death.