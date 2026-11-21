Young wrestler Lucas Laquerre, who has strong family ties to Manitoulin Island, second from left in photo, was on the gold medal-winning Team Ontario team at the International Tournament of Olympic Hopes competition, held in Kosice, Slovakia.

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Lucas Laquerre takes gold with Team Ontario wrestlers 0:00 / 112.619 1×

SUDBURY—Youth wrestler Lucas Laquerre, who has strong family ties to Manitoulin Island, was on the gold medal winning Team Ontario which participated at the International Tournament of Olympic Hopes competition in Kosice, Slovakia.

“Lucas did incredibly well, especially for his first ever international competition,” stated Brittany Burling, one of his coaches with the Sudbury Golden Eagles Wrestling Club last Thursday as she and Lucas’s grandmother Julie Lane were on their way from Sudbury to Toronto to pick up the young wrestler at the Toronto airport.

Lucas won his first match, pinning his opponent in 38 seconds to win, which earned his team five points, said Ms. Burling. “Lucas was competing in a heavier weight, 70 kilograms; he weighed in for the competition in a little under 70 kgs. He will be focusing on wrestling in the 65 kg weight division for the Sudbury Golden Eagles Wrestling Club and with his school team Lively District Secondary School in Sudbury for the rest of the season.

Ms. Burling explained, “there were nine athletes and coaches representing Team Ontario, and they won the overall tournament (for a gold medal).”

“I’m a proud nana,” stated Julie Lane.

Ms. Burling said, “We are all pretty proud of Lucas and his teammates.”

Lucas, who is 17 years old, started wrestling four years ago in high school and joined the Sudbury Golden Eagles three years ago, when he really got interested in the sport.

He has had a lot of success in the sport of wrestling, including travelling with Team Ontario in 2025 to Calgary, Alberta where he finished sixth in the national championships in his division. Later, he again competed for Team Ontario, in Calgary, at a Pan American Games qualifier where he placed a very strong third. However, he didn’t quality to go to Brazil for the Pan American Games.

From November 4-13, Lucas travelled with Team Ontario to Kosice, Slovakia, to compete in the International Tournament of Olympic Hopes and participate in a high-performance training camp.