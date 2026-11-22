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Gordon Barrie Island up bursary 0:00 / 73.2055 1×

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND—Council for the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island has increased the dollar amount for the bursaries it provides at the annual Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Student Aid Fund awards.

“This is pretty important to local students,” said outgoing Reeve Lee Hayden, at the last meeting of the former term of council. “The (MSS Student Aid Fund award presentations) is an annual event, and they support a lot of students from around the Island. Karlene Scott provides each community with a list of students that are eligible for a bursary to choose from,” said Reeve Hayden. “This annual event wouldn’t happen without the work that Karlene does, and this type of awards night doesn’t happen anywhere else in the school board anywhere.”

“Council has two students who are eligible to choose from (for the bursary) for sure, and a possible third student who hasn’t decided what program they are looking to take at college,” said clerk, CAO Carrie Lewis. She pointed out over the past few years Gordon/Barrie Island has provided two students with a bursary of $300.

It was suggested by Ms. Lewis this could be increased.

A suggestion was made to provide $350 for each student.

“That sounds good to me,” stated Councillor Brad Wright, who will be taking over as reeve of the township in December.

Council agreed to increase the bursary it provides to students to $350 this year.