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GORE BAY—As part of the Rotary Club of Gore Bay’s habitat enhancing project for the town waterfront, club members received help in carrying out some of the work from Grade 8 students from Charles C. McLean Public School (Gore Bay) last week.

“As part of our habitat project at the waterfront we created habitat for turtles at the waterfront (Bickell’s Creek),” said Rotary past president Jeff Hietkamp. “We had consulted with the Friends of Manitoulin Turtles group and Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association (MSIA) prior to undergoing the project.”

“We created turtle basking sites through cedar bogs in clumps. We also created turtle nesting areas 30x30 in size,” explained Mr. Hietkamp. “Excavated about a foot down into the ground, imported gravel, then later topped it with sand and stone.”