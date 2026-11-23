Ten days before the Canadian Armed Forces told cadet units across the country to stand down, young cadets in pressed uniforms marched in Remembrance Day observances and parades across Manitoulin and the nation. For weeks before that day, cadets stood sentinel outside grocery stores to distribute poppies, during the Remembrance Day observances they stood still in the cold autumn air, they kept time, and they honoured our nation’s fallen without complaint.

Now key elements of their own program is being put on ice until the end of March.

Internal emails sent to cadet units this month ordered them to suspend or cancel weekend training, competitions and other activities through the end of the fiscal year. Those messages cited the current fiscal environment—counterintuitively this is occurring during a period when the Canadian Forces are seeing the largest infusion of cash ever made during peacetime.