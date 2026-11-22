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MHC Little Current Auxiliary ham supper recieves rave review 0:00 / 43.152 1×

LITTLE CURRENT—Another successful fundraiser for the Little Current Hospital Auxiliary was held on Saturday, November 14.

A week before the event, the ham supper was sold out. Eighty tickets were sold and the hall was set up for 65 diners, with 15 takeout orders. Switches were pulled last minute, with more people choosing takeout, but all was handled seamlessly and aside from waiting on those scalloped potatoes to cook, all went off without a hitch.

After expenses, $1,937 was made to benefit the Manitoulin Health Centre. A huge thank you goes out to Andrew Orr at Mindemoya Foodland, Robin’s Independent Grocery Store and 3 Cows and a Cone for their generous support of this event.