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LITTLE CURRENT—The Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Little Current is not closing, although some changes are going into place temporarily that will see Sunday gatherings being held outside the church building.

Glen Miller, Archdeacon of Sudbury-Manitoulin Deanery told The Expositor last week, “the Little Current Holy Trinity Anglican Church is not closing. The previous (Reverend) Catherine Hazlitt, for all Anglican churches on Manitoulin Island, has moved to a North Bay charge. The former church priest, Doug Prebble has agreed to take over in an interim basis in order to continue.”

“Doug lives in Sudbury and has found travelling to all four Anglican church charges (on Manitoulin) somewhat difficult,” said Archdeacon Miller. “Catherine had spent three-four years juggling all the charges on the Island, in Manitowaning, Kagawong, Mindemoya, Gore Bay, Little Current.” He pointed out none of the other Anglican churches on the Island have changed their schedules.