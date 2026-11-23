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M’CHIGEENG—The Waawaaskonenh Foundation is pleased to welcome Peggy Simon as its new operations manager.

The Waawaaskonenh Foundation was created by Kenjgewin Teg to nurture lifelong learning, cultural renewal, and learner well-being. Incorporated as a non-profit in 2018 and recognized as a registered charity in 2024, the Foundation supports Indigenous education through scholarships, bursaries, and programs that go beyond traditional funding.

Ms. Simon joins the Waawaaskonenh Foundation with extensive experience in administration, governance, program development and organizational leadership. A member of M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ms. Simon brings valuable knowledge and strong community connections to her new role.