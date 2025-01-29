Enter The Expositor’s annual Valentine’s Day poetry contest for a chance to dine out!

The time has come,

The Expositor said,

to sharpen your pencils

and get out the lead.

Our Valentine’s poetry contest

is soon to be here,

so, send in your rhymes

to honour one dear.

Send it by fax, email

or phone;

Snail mail works too

to bring romance home.

So ponder your words

and quality lines,

and perhaps you and yours

will go out to dine!

—Michael Erskine

MANITOULIN—That’s right folks, the annual Expositor Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest is fast upon us, bringing another opportunity to win a dinner for two at the Island restaurant of your choice.

Heartfelt poetry entries must be marked “Poetry Contest” and reach The Expositor by Sunday, February 9. As the poem above hints, you can send your entry by phone to 705-368-2733, by fax (yep, like doctors and lawyers, we still have one) 705-368-3822, or by email to editor@manitoulin.com. Our Canada Post address is One Manitowaning Road, Little Current, ON, P0P 1K0 (if you are using the mail, make sure you send it in so it arrives by Friday, February 7).

Make sure you include your name and phone number so we can let you know if you are the romantic winner.

The winners will be announced and published in the February 12 edition of The Expositor. Good luck and happy writing, we are looking forward to reading your entries.