Biosphere Conservancy to create walking paths for East Bluff preserve

GORE BAY—One of the next steps in the process of the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) working with the Town of Gore Bay on the East Bluff Nature Preserve is to scout possible locations for a footpath or foot paths on the nature preserve.

“It’s a local treasure,” stated Beth Gilhespy, chief executive officer of EBC when she met with Gore Bay council on January 13, thanking council for being able to make an in person presentation to them.

“The EBC has been preserving Ontario’s sensitive and vulnerable landscape since 1997,” said Ms. Gilhespy. “The original idea was to support the preservation of the Niagara Escarpment on the mainland and on Manitoulin Island. Over the years the mandate has expanded west to Huron Shores and other areas of southern Ontario in the vicinity of the Niagara Escarpment.” To date the EBC has created 2,490 nature preserves on almost 25,000 acres.

“Conserving trees helps purify the air we breathe, preserving wetlands helps purify the water we drink, and having spaces to spend time in nature is healing for our bodies and our minds,” said Ms. Gilhespy. She also noted the importance of protecting habitat for endangered species.

Ms. Gilhespy displayed a map of Manitoulin Island that showed the nature preserves the EBC holds. “The total area of land is about 6,475 acres, which is less than one percent of the total land area of the Island.” She showed images of the Cup and Saucer Trail and maps, plus Fossil Hill and Lake Wolsey, where the EBC has hiking trail systems.

“We purchased the East Bluff Nature Preserve at the end of November 2024,” said Ms. Gilhespy. She noted the EBC received a lot of major donations toward the purchase as well as many smaller contributions of $50 and $100, which all works toward the purchase. She noted the beautiful community trails already in place just south of the property and congratulated the community on creating them. “We look forward to exploring the new nature preserve to see what trail options we can create that will increase the available lands that are available for exploration.”

Mayor Ron Lane said the town has wanted to continue the existing trails onto the new nature preserve land in the past but were unable to get permission from the previous owners. Ms. Gilhespy said that she was happy EBC could provide permission to explore and work together on this.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to have a map to add to our portfolio, show all the trails in the area, and where people can walk on a trail?” Ms. Gilhespy asked. “We look forward to working with the town and volunteers on this.”

“I know the town is looking to expand its tourism opportunities and perhaps we can be part of that,” said Ms. Gilhespy.

Mayor Ron Lane said the town created the Lodge Trail immediately to the north of the EBC property. “We are very interested in extending this trail. There is probably about another 500-600 yards that could be expanded. I know a lot of people use all the trails we have in town, it is a real attraction to the area.”

Ms. Gilhespy said that for the spring and summer the EBC “wants to celebrate the East Bluff Nature Preserve purchase with donors and the community, scout possible locations for the footpath along with clearing the route, and celebrate the new community trail. We look forward to working with the community, town and volunteers to have the trail established.”