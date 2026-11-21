News Public Health Sudbury and Districts 2027 budget passes with increase Public Health Sudbury and Districts approved a $32.8M 2027 budget, a 2.4% rise that increases municipal levies by an average of $3.62 per person to maintain Sudbury and Manitoulin services. Expositor Staff Nov 20, 2026 - 3 min read Public Health Sudbury and Districts Public Health Sudbury and Districts This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now and have access to all our stories, enjoy exclusive content and stay up to date with constant updates. Subscribe now Already a member? Sign in