Gore Bay residents will see water rates rise by 7 percent

GORE BAY—Gore Bay council recently passed a motion that will see its water/wastewater budget increase by seven percent for local water users.

“I understand we need to keep up with maintenance work on the water system, and to build up our reserves for the future and that some our infrastructure is old. After hearing the presentation here tonight I don’t know what else we can do,” said Gore Bay councillor Dan Forest, at a recent council meeting. He pointed out that even with an increase in the budget for 2026, the Gore Bay water rates are probably the lowest among Island and area municipalities.

Treasurer Michael Lalonde said, “Why are we looking at November (to set the rates)? Approving the water and wastewater budget for 2026 now will provide residents with stable, predictable rates. This early approval eliminates the need for adjustments, giving residents the clarity and time to plan their budgets without unexpected changes.”

In his presentation to council Mr. Lalonde explained there has been substantial preventative maintenance conducted on the water system for the past two years. He also said it is very important for the municipality to build up its reserves for future maintenance and operations.

The proposed budget would see council taking about $306,000 out of its reserves, leaving approximately $200,000 left in its balance. The proposed budget would see just over $154,000 being added to reserves. “It is important to have reserves in place, so they are in place when needed,” said Mr. Lalonde. He said strengthening reserves ensures the town can leverage external funding and reduce long-term costs.

“This operating budget is presented at a recommended seven percent increase,” said Mr. Lalonde. He explained that although the town asset management plan indicates a combined annual increase of more than nine percent, the reality is many projects are beyond the funding capability of the town without the support of major provincial or federal grants.

“The seven percent increase is a reasonable solution that continues to grow the water/wastewater reserves to support future requirements when funding is available,” said Mr. Lalonde. A one percent increase adds a $7,500 contribution to the reserve. With a seven percent increase there would be a $7 per month increase per average household.

“It was a good presentation,” said Councillor Dan Osborne, who chaired the meeting. “As Dan said, the town still has probably one of the lowest water rates on Manitoulin Island for drinking water,” said Councillor Osborne. “We had for years been building up our water reserves, it is just in the last few years that this has decreased. I think the rates are fair, and it could be a whole lot worse.”

Council approved the water/wastewater budget as presented with a rate increase of seven percent for 2026.